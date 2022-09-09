From Varanasi to Edinburgh; Know All the Places Where Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Was Shot

Bollywood’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra: Part One Shiva which took over 11 years to make with an estimated budget of INR 410 crore is finally released worldwide in the theatres today. Ayan Mukerji’s mythological drama stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time together alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. It is one of the most expensive and graphically inventive films to be produced in India and is receiving praise from the audience. As the movie hits the theatre, we take you to the beautiful sites and scenes where Brahmastra was filmed.

Varanasi, India

Varanasi, situated in Uttar Pradesh, is one of the oldest towns in the world and the hub of spiritual guidance and peace for tourists from across the world. A 20-day itinerary was set up for the movie at the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort close to Varanasi. Kesariya, the movie’s most popular song, was extensively filmed on the city’s ghats and winding streets.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

After wrapping up the shoot in Varanasi, the Brahmastra cast and crew relocated to Manali in Himachal Pradesh. The director did a fantastic job of capturing one of the most beautiful hill towns, as depicted in the movie trailer.

Bulgaria, Europe

In February and March of 2018, Bulgaria, a stunning country in the Balkans, hosted the initial filming of Brahmastra. The spectacular Bulgarian mountains have served as the backdrop for significant portions of the film. Sofia, the nation’s capital, is known for the Boyana Church and Vrana Palace. It is worthwhile to see several contemporary museums, galleries, urban parks, and historic cathedrals here.

London, England

The team relocated to England to begin filming other important scenes for the movie after completing the shoot in Bulgaria. If you ever plan to visit here, you must add Big Ben, London Bridge, Westminster Abbey, and the London Eye observation wheel to your travel bucket list.

Edinburgh, Scotland

A significant portion of the film was filmed in several breathtaking locales in Edinburgh. Scotland’s capital houses enchanting castles, beautiful gardens, and an abundance of unspoiled natural beauty.

New York, USA

The team left for New York at the end of July 2018 to shoot the leftover part of the movie.NYC, known for its glittering skyline, is a bustling metropolis that always brims with diversity and energy. You must add the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, and the Empire State Building to your NY travel list.

