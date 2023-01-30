From Vicky Kaushal To Karan Johar, Attention Men, Here Are 5 Celeb-Approved Wedding Outfit Ideas

You would agree that the wedding season runs all through the year in India. Right from the bride to her tribe, it is a completely fashionable affair. And, our men are not far behind in this game. Even though they prefer to stick with the regular kurta sets, they do have quite a few choices these days. From pastels to bright shimmery colours, men have a lot on their hands to play with. Looking for some inspiration? Well, our Bollywood celebrities are at your rescue.

Starting from our “Punjabi Munda" Vicky Kaushal who keeps raising the temperature with his desi avatars. The actor dropped some major outfit inspo in this blue three-piece set. You too can slay such outfits at your best friend’s sangeet.

If it is about any haldi event, Karan Johar is setting goals. He teamed a casual black kurta with a churidar pajama and layered it with a colourful traditional coat. Black loafers and some statement rings were perfect for the occasion..

If you are tired of wearing the same green kurta for the mehendi, try pastels this time just like Varun Dhawan. This pastel green embroidered kurta will win hearts. A white churidar and shoes are just perfect additions.

We know black can be monotonous at times, but let’s re-create the fit with Ranveer Singh. Taking a monochromatic route, the actor added a glittery Nehru coat to his all-black fashion outing. And, we absolutely love it.

Looking for snazzy ethnic wear options? Karan Johar’s Instagram timeline is one stop for it. Velvet has been on top of our fashion charts this wedding season and there was no chance Karan Johar could have missed incorporating it in his ensembles. He wore a velvet Nehru black blazer which will make you look dashing apart from saving you from all the chills.

