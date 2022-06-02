From Weight Loss To Boosting Immunity: Benefits Of Broccoli One Must Know

Like it or not, you can’t ignore the benefits of broccoli. Broccoli is related to cabbage, kale and cauliflower. Adding broccoli to your diet can help in many ways. The importance of this vegetable has increased over the years. It is rich in fibre, iron, calcium, protein, zinc, selenium, vitamin A and vitamin C. It also includes nutrients such as polyphenols, glucosides, and quercetin. Broccoli can also be a part of your salads.

According to reports, broccoli can help in reducing diabetes, schizophrenia and osteoarthritis. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of eating broccoli.

1. Boosts Immunity

Broccoli contains vitamin C, which can help in repairing the immune system by which the body remains strong against infections.

2. Helps in weight loss

Eating broccoli can also help you in losing weight. Wondering how? Well, the fibre and potassium present in broccoli help in reducing weight. Drinking broccoli juice is also considered beneficial in reducing weight.

3. Control sugar levels

If you consume broccoli, then your blood sugar levels remain can be under control.

4. Beneficial for liver

Broccoli is beneficial for the liver. The hepatoprotectives present in broccoli are considered beneficial. Broccoli can be consumed in the form of soups, salads and as a cooked vegetable.

5. Helps in bone density

Due to a lack of calcium in the body, our bones become weak. To prevent this, one can consume broccoli as it contains calcium and it provides relief from bone-related problems.

6. Broccoli is good for heart

Studies show that consuming steamed broccoli can lower the risks of cardiovascular diseases as it reduces the amount of cholesterol in the body. It also reduces the risk of heart diseases.

7. Good for eye health

Age-related eye disorders such as cataract and macular degeneration can be kept under a check by consuming broccoli as they contain carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin.

