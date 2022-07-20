From Weight Loss to Boosting Immunity, Here's How Walking Helps You

Walking plays an important role in keeping the mind and body healthy and fit. You can start walking whenever you find time and can also take small walks while doing office work or household work. It is advised to walk daily to stay away from many diseases including heart issues. Did you know you can keep yourself fit and healthy by walking every day? Any form of physical activity is important to keep the body healthy and the mind fresh.

Now, let’s take a look at some surprising benefits of walking daily.

Weight gain genes are in control: According to a report by Harvard Medical School, by walking every day, the effect of weight gain genes in the body can be reduced. In a study conducted on 12,000 people, the researchers found that people who walk for at least an hour daily have half the effect of the obesity-promoting gene in the body. Recent studies have also found that walking can reduce the intake of various snacks.

Lower breast cancer risk: Walking and doing physical activity reduced the risk of breast cancer in women. A study by the American Cancer Society found that women who walked seven or more hours w week had a 14% lower risk of breast cancer than those who walked 3 hours or less per week.

Less joint pain: Studies have found that by walking daily, you can reduce joint pains. Several studies have shown that walking reduces arthritis-related pain and walking for about 9-10 km a week can also prevent arthritis from forming.

Immunity booster: Walking strengthens immunity. A study of more than 1000 men and women found that people who walked for at least 20 minutes a day, and at least 5 days a week, became 43% less prone to diseases than those who exercised once a week or less.

