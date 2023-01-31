Walnut is a dry fruit known to have amazing benefits. Walnut milk is an alternative to dairy milk as people are nowadays turning vegan to consume animal cruelty-free products. Dry fruits have innumerable benefits for our bodies such as improving immunity, boosting brain function and supplying the body with vital vitamins. Cashews, almonds, raisins and pistachios have numerous benefits and help in maintaining mental and physical health.

One such healthy dry fruit is walnut. Walnut milk is chosen by people who are either lactose intolerant or vegan and avoid all dairy products. According to milkpick.com, walnut milk has a lot of benefits and some are as follows:

Rich in antioxidants

Free radicals and unstable atoms in the body harm our cells and cause oxidative stress. This can be dealt with by consuming antioxidant-rich foods and walnut milk is one of them. This means a regular glass of walnut milk may help prevent chronic diseases, and even slow down the ageing process.

High in omega-3 fatty acids

Unsaturated omega-3 fatty acids are required to maintain our brain health. Our bodies are not capable of producing omega-3 fatty acids on their own and therefore one needs to consume foods such as walnut milk that contain the essential polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs).

Maintains gut health

Walnut milk provides the body with a variety of microbiomes that keep our stomach healthy and digestion optimal. Therefore, we need to consume walnut milk to maintain a healthy gut and improve our digestion.

Controls blood sugar levels

Walnut milk can help in controlling blood sugar levels as it is low in glycemic index. Plain walnut milk is low in sugar and carbohydrates and has healthy fats that can promote stable blood sugar levels.

Helps in weight loss

Walnut milk is low in carbs and high in essential fats. This means that walnut milk can help you feel full for a longer period as compared to dairy milk. This helps in reducing binge snacking and having a good diet timetable.

