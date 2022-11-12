Fun, Food And Fam: Head To This Food Fiesta in Delhi Over the Weekend

Horn OK Please, the 9th edition of the food festival is back to Delhi. The three-day event is featuring over 150+ food brands from Delhi NCR’s most exciting restaurants offering the largest variety of dishes seen across a festival. The fest will be organised from the 11th - 13th November, 2022 at JLN Stadium.

The fiesta also features an exciting tropical theme that will give you vacation vibes this winter with sunny days, tropical cocktails, chilled beer and some funky photo ops to pose in front of. Find food outlets such as Mai Bao, Bombay Food Factory, Yangkiez By Momo Mami, Karim’s, Wood Box Cafe, Brown Sugar, Zoca Cafe, Oishii Wok, Porkish Delight, Louis Burger and Giani’s. There will also be iconic street food stalls such as Khandani Pakodewala, Aap Ki Khatir, Lucknowi Tunday Kabab and Nathu’s Sweets.

Besides this, you can look forward to popular live bands with surprise acts and the Jasbir Jassi headlining on Sunday, a Quirk Bazaar flea market with over 75+ handpicked brands, fun activities and live music at Camp Tinder, multiple bars for refreshing drinks and cocktails that include happy hours on beer by Bira 91, and a splash of super fun activities like face painting, tarot card reading, hair braiding, a mentalist and more that’ll keep you entertained! Also find stunning tropical-themed photo-ops dotted across the venue to click those aesthetic selfies with family & friends.

Digant Sharma, Organiser and Co-Founder of Horn OK Please, says, “At this winter edition, we’ll leave no stone unturned to ensure that the fest is the ultimate celebration of food and drinks with tons of theatrics, live entertainment and hours of indulgence on the side."

So get ready to experience the best weekend of the year and head to the fest for an unforgettable experience with your family and friends

