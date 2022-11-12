Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi is a religious day celebrated by Hindus. This day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha, and people observe a strict fast and offer prayers to the Lord, who is known as the remover of all obstacles. Every month, Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of Krishna Paksha. The Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi fast is being observed this year in the month of Margashirsha, on November 12, 2022.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi begins at 8:17 pm on November 11, 2022 and ends at 10:25 pm on November 12, 2022. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on November 12, as that is the day when the sunrise will be visible during the Chaturthi tithi. The moonrise on Sankashti day will be at 8:43 pm.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Significance

Lord Ganesha, also known as Pratham Pujya, is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. He is one of the most adored of all Gods. Lord Ganpati is always worshipped first with Goddess Laxmi before performing any rituals such as pooja, yajna, hawan or any other religious ceremony.

On this holy day of Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees worship the Maha Ganapati form of Lord Ganpati and the Shiva Peetha. It is believed that devotees who fast on this day every month are blessed with auspiciousness, happiness and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha protects them from all obstacles in life.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi

Devotees must get up early in the morning, take a holy bath and wear clean clothes.

Place an idol of Lord Ganesha and give him a holy bath with panchamrit (milk, curd, sugar, honey and ghee).

Light a diya, apply a tilak of kumkum and offer sweets (laddo and modak) and yellow vermillion to Lord Ganesha.

Devotees should remember to bring durva grass (green grass), Lord’s favourite herb to offer him

Devotees must recite the Bindayak Katha (Lord Ganesh Katha) and perform Aarti to the Lord.

People should go to the temple and offer laddo and modak to Lord Ganesha.

People should first offer the bhog prasad to Lord Ganesh, before giving it to anyone else.

After offering bhog prasad to Lord Ganesha, devotees must offer water (Arghya) to the moon before breaking their sankashti fast.

After distributing bhog prasad to all family members, one can break their fast.

