Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Significance and Celebrations

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, often known as Mahatma Gandhi. This day provides an excellent chance for countrymen to pay tribute to this great leader, who gave his life for the benefit of the country. This year marks the 153rd anniversary of Gandhi’s birth.

Gandhiji was a forerunner of non-violence and truth. For the Indian liberation struggle, he founded the Satyagraha and Ahimsa movement. As the Father of the Nation, he spearheaded India’s independence struggle alongside many other national leaders in opposition to British rule in India.

His non-violent approach influenced numerous civil rights campaigns across the world. Gandhi was a firm believer in religious pluralism. He desired for India to be a secular nation and worked hard to make it a reality.

Every year on October 2, a national holiday is observed to honour his contributions to the nation. On June 15, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 2 as International Day of Nonviolence in his honour. The day honours the “universal significance of the concept of nonviolence" with the goal to “secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding, and nonviolence."

On Gandhi Jayanti, people recall his important contributions to India’s liberation struggle and independence movement. People commemorate his lessons through a variety of projects that aim to improve our surroundings, the city, and, eventually, the country.

People mark this day with prayer services, memorial ceremonies, and cultural activities organised in colleges, local government institutions, and socio-political institutions. Mahatma Gandhi’s sculptures are adorned with garlands and flowers. Raghupati Raghava, his favourite hymn, is also sung at some of the gatherings. His birth anniversary is also observed in various areas of the world.

