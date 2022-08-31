Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 10 Bhog Ideas for 10 Days of Ganeshotsav

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals widely celebrated across the country, spanning over 10 days. The festival signifies the rebirth of Lord Ganesha and also the representation of a new beginning. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 31 and will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 9.

People throng the pandals, dress up in new clothes and relish delicious food. Many devotees bring Bappa home and, they offer him bhog before distributing the prasad among their family and friends.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, know all about 10 bhog that you can offer to Lord Ganesha for 10 days.

Modak

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is known as Modakpriya as the sweet is one of his favourites. It would be best to offer this dessert on the first day as it’s the day of Bappa’s arrival. Modaks are made in various ways and flavours like Chocolate Modak, Steamed Modak, Pineapple Modak and Jaggery Modak among others.

Motichoor Laddoo

Lord Ganesha is also very fond of laddoos, you can offer Motichoor Laddoos as bhog on one day

Shrikhand

Shrikhand is a simple and traditional dessert offered to Lord Ganesha. It is thick and flavoured yoghurt, the taste of which is enhanced with cardamom.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is Indian sweet flat bread that is stuffed with chana gram. It is usually served with a good amount of ghee.

Banana Sheera

Banana halwa or sheera is one of the common offerings to lord Ganesha. It is prepared with semolina, banana, and milk, and to add flavour - cardamom.

Medu Vada

These delicious fritters that look like doughnuts are often offered to Bappa as a bhog. They are made mostly in south India using black gram lentils and spices.

Rava Pongal

Rava Pongal is a delicious snack popular in South India. It contains rava (sooji) and moong dal with seasonal veggies and roasted cashews along with a dollop of ghee.

Payasam

Payasam is a type of kheer that is usually made in South India. It is offered to Bappa during Ganesh Chaturthi and is prepared by cooking rice in milk and jaggery along with crushed coconut and cardamom for more flavours.

Satori

Satori is sweet flatbread and is one of the most loved and traditional bhog made in the Maharashtrian household. The rich delicacy is made from khoya, poppy seeds, sugar, ghee and milk.

Kheer

The traditional Indian rice pudding is prepared at every festival and offered to a god in every Indian household. It is made with basmati rice, milk, sugar, nuts, saffron and cardamom. It is garnished with dry fruits for more flavours.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here