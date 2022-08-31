HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across India from today on August 31 and devotees in many states are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with all traditional fervor. The states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka are known for celebrating Ganesh Puja with pomp and pageantry.

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Marathi to Share on Ganeshotsav

The 10-long day festivities begin on Chaturthi day of the Bhadrapad month, as per the Hindu calendar, which is the birthday of Lord Ganesh. The festival ends with visarjan on the 10 day, which falls on September 9 this year.

Advertisement

If you want to attend the grand celebrations then here are five cities where you can witness Ganesh Utsav at puja pandals.

Mumbai

Mumbai is the first city that comes to our mind when we think about Ganesh Puja celebrations. The financial capital sees thousands of idols worshiped at puja pandals and public places every year. The zealous celebration was started in 1893 by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak as a step to unite Indians against the British. He put huge hoardings and called everyone irrespective of their caste and communities to be a part of the Ganpati festival. Since then celebrations have continued to date.

Hyderabad

You might not know but, Hyderabad is another city where people celebrate the festival in a grand way. Khairatabad, Kamalanagar Balapur, Chaitanyapuri, Old City of Hyderabad (Gowlipura) are a few among the popular pandals in the city. It is said that the oldest pandal is the Gowlipura Ganesh Pandal while the largest idol of the deity is installed at Khairatabad.

Advertisement

Pune

Pune is also known as the cultural capital of Maharashtra. During the era of Peshwas, Lord Ganesh was widely worshiped with devotion and lots of spectacle. Kesariwada Ganpati, Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Guruji Talim and Tulsi Baug Ganpati are a few famous Ganesh pandals in the city that you can also visit.

Advertisement

Kanipakam

Kanipakam is a hidden gem of the festival. The village is situated in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. The village holds an annual grand festival known as Brahmotsavam. The celebration lasts for 21 days starting from Ganesh Chaturthi.

Goa

The Vinayak Chaturthi is widely celebrated in Goa. The festival has special significance in Mapusa, which has famous temples at Ganeshpuri and Khandola. The idols in the state are eco-friendly and are made of cane, coconut cells and bamboo. The devotees flock to temples and pandals during the festivities.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here