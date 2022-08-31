Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Dishes You Must Not Miss This Festival

The celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival have begun. Pandals all over the country have been erected and people are excited to celebrate this festival. Since it is one of the most significant festivals, worshippers celebrate the day with immense fervour.

Now that the décor has already been taken care of, the bafflement of what to make for bhog and prasad to shower our deity with is still a question. But worry not, we are here to make the job easier for you.

We have curated a list of some delectable dishes that you must make on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Modak:

Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without the sweet dumplings called modaks. Since it is Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet, not making modaks during the 10-day extravaganza is out of the question. Although, there are different varieties of modaks that you can try such as the chocolate-based modak, steamed modak, fried modak, etc.

Banana Sheera:

One of the desserts that are most commonly offered to Lord Ganesha is the Sheera. In addition to being immensely delicious, it is exceedingly simple to make. This mouth-watering sweet dish is made of mashed bananas, semolina, and sugar.

Shrikhand:

It is the ideal dish to prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi. Shrikhand is massively popular across Maharashtra and Gujarat. With nuts and raisins on top, this delectable dessert is made from strained yoghurt.

Coconut Rice:

Another dish that is ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi is coconut rice. White rice is soaked in coconut milk to make the dish. Furthermore, another way to make this delicious dish is by cooking coconut flakes. With its divine flavour, the delectable delicacy will undoubtedly enhance the memory of your special day.

Payasam:

It is made by cooking rice in milk with jaggery, coconut, and cardamom. You can experiment with payasam and prepare unusual variations for your deity, such as pineapple payasam and carrot payasam.

