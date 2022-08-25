Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Mouth-watering Modak Recipes You Must Try This Ganesh Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner and this day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Although it’s a significant festival for the Hindu community, people from all over the nation commemorate this day with great zeal. To appease Lord Ganesha, devotees prepare bhog throughout the festival. Talking about bhog, the first thing that comes to our mind is Modak. While there are many other customary delicacies to prepare, we have shared a variety of recipes to prepare Modak in different styles for this occasion.

Sugar-Free Modak

Chop cashew nuts, almonds, coconut and seedless dates into fine pieces. For 1-2 mins, dry roast all the chopped nuts one by one. Dry roast the coconut pieces to turn them golden brown. Add poppy seeds to the same pan and roast them till the time they start popping. Heat ghee in a pan and add chopped dates and raisins to it. Fry it till they become thick. Turn off the flame and let it cool. In pulse mode, grind the roasted nuts, poppy seeds, dry coconut, and other ingredients to a coarse powder. Keep the mixture aside. To obtain a coarse mixture, add the date-raisin mixture into the nut’s mixture. After adding coarsely ground nuts into it, reheat it till it becomes a little sticky and let it cool. Press the sticky mixture with your hands, make a ball shape with it and place them in a Modak mould. After this store them in an airtight container.

Barfi Modak

Take ghee in a pan and fry Kaju paste in it. Add khoya and milk into it and cook it till it obtains a thick consistency. Infuse sugar, Kesar and dry fruits into it. Keep it in the freezer post putting it in the Modak moulds. Lastly, garnish it with silver wrap, nuts or Kesar.

Ukadiche Modak or steamed Modak

Make a ball with a small portion of dough. Flatten the dough with greased fingers. Press its edges and give it a bowl shape. Make a mixture by heating jaggery, ghee and coconut in a pan for 5 minutes. Sprinkle cardamom powder in it and stir it well. Place the Modak mixture in the centre and then seal it by closing the top with your fingers. Keep water in a steamer and heat it. Place the steamer plate in the steamer. Place banana leaves on the steamer plate and keep your Modaks on it. Lastly, steam it for 12 minutes.

Chocolate Modak

Make a powder of glucose biscuits. Add drinking chocolate powder, milk made and ghee in it. In a pan, fry cashews and hazelnuts in ghee. Make balls with the chocolate mixture and don’t forget to add dried fruits in the centre. Give them the shape of Modak with your hands or moulds.

Kesari Modak

Add a ping of salt, ghee, saffron and rice flour in boiled water. Cover it with a wet cloth for 10 minutes. To make the stuffing mix grated coconut, ghee and jaggery in a pan and add cardamom powder, raisins and roasted cashews in it. Make a dough and prepare small balls with it. Fill the dough with the stuffing and seal the edges. Cover the Modaks with a damp cloth Steam them for 10 minutes on medium flame.

