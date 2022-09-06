Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 7 Easy Ways To Spruce Up Your Home For Lord Ganpati

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival wherein devotees welcome Ganpati bappa home. Huge pandals with lights, flowers and ornaments can be seen around the city but when it comes to decorating your own pandal for Lord Ganesha, most of us are in a fix. Devotees want everything to be perfect for our favourite god. Here are some DIYs for decking Ganpati mandap. Follow these easy decor ideas to get your home festive-ready

Decorate your home with flowers. “Devotees can decorate their homes with delightful vivid blossoms. Ganpati’s tone is yellow, so better to enrich your home for the most part with yellow variety blossoms," says Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture. Lord Ganpati’s aura is golden, use hints of yellow and gold to decorate your home. Be it with marigolds, sunflowers or warm lit diyas. Please Lord Ganesha by showing gratitude towards him.

Fragrance always beautifies and compliments decor. “Jasmine and rose fragrant candles are the best for this festive season. Natural flowers also exude fragrance and add a sense of calm to the atmosphere," says architect and interior designer Paushika Gupta, founder of Paushika Gupta Architecture + Design.a

Use marble or brass Urli’s to hold floating candles, water and flower petals to make the space look vibrant. Urlis are readily available in a lot of shapes and sizes in the market.

“Add throws and cushions in rich bold tones such as deep emeralds, navy colour or burgundy with a hint of gold to accentuate the festive look. Use fabrics such as brocade, velvet and jacquard to compliment the chill in the air and the taste of festivity," adds Gupta.

Add lanterns and planters in you home to make the space more friendly & welcoming. Fresh flowers add a whole lot to the vibe. Going natural is the best this festive season.

“Devotees who are inviting Lord Ganesha at home should illuminate their home by putting splendid different vivid lights and people shouldn’t turn off the lights where Ganpati lives during nowadays. It is trusted that positivity comes in the light not in the dimness," adds Saraf.

Try playing Lord Ganesha bhajans as it will amplify the spiritual vibe of your home and will also help us connect with god.

