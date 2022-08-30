Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Actor Rithvik Dhanjani Shows How to Make Clay Ganpati Idols at Home | WATCH

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with an elaborate extravaganza of colourful parades, dancing, and feasting and concludes with idols of Bappa being immersed in water. The 10-day-long festival is around the corner and people are all set to celebrate it with zeal and excitement. This year Vinayak Chaturthi will begin on August 31 and will conclude on September 9. But in between all the fun and frolic, it isn’t often that we think about the environmental effects of these celebrations.

This year, let’s take a pledge to look after the environment and ditch the Plaster of Paris (PoP) made idols and instead opt for eco-friendly ones and also involve children in the fun activity.

Here are the steps shared by popular TV actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani on how to make clay Ganpati idols at home:

Rithvik listed the things that you need to make your idol

A rotating table (you can also do without it) Some mud (Laal mithi - the one you can find at any local art store or with a pot maker) You can also use clay instead Coconut coir Sprinkle bottle filled with water

Method

Make a flat base to hold the idol where Lord Ganesha will be seated. Take two small portions of mud or clay and place them on the flat base. Carve out his lower body and add some coir to the centre of the idol so that it is not too heavy as you build the chest. Make two small balls and shape them into his feet. Roll out the clay into cylindrical shapes for Bappa’s shoulders and hands. As you assemble each part of the statue gently curve them with sprinkling water and plain the rough curves. Take two small balls of clay or mud and make his palms, attach the right hand to his hand and lap and the left one in an upward direction. Take a portion of mud for his face and then roll out another cylindrical shape for his trunk and attach it to the idol’s face. Make two small balls for the teeth of Bappa and make sure that the left one looks broken. Now build the ears in the shape of kidneys and attach them to the head. Take a sharp object like a toothpick or blunt knife to make eyes and fingers. You can shape out the headgear of Lord Ganesha or Mukt as per your liking.

Enjoy the process of making the Lord Ganesha at home and teach your kids the same process.

