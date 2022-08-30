Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Mantras

GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi for the next 10 days have begun with great zeal and joy. The preparations for the grand celebration have been in full swing. Throughout Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees dress up in new clothes, throng pandals and Lord Ganesha’s temples to offer prayers and relish delicious foods. The Ganeshotsav usually falls in the months of August or September. This year, Vinayak Chaturthi is on August 31 and Ganesh Visarjan is on September 9, according to the Hindu calendar.

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Marathi to Share on Ganeshotsav

Advertisement

Ganesh Chaturthi: History

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati used sandalwood paste to create Ganesha in absence of Lord Shiva to guard her while she takes a bath. When Lord Shiva tried to enter the hall where she was bathing, he was stopped by Ganesha and they both got into an argument.

ALSO READ: Do’s and Don’ts If You Are Bringing Ganpati Bappa Home

Being an obedient son, Ganesha respected his mother’s orders and didn’t allow Lord Shiva to enter the hall. This enraged Lord Shiva and he separated Ganesha’s head from his body. After seeing this, Goddess Parvati transformed into her Kali avatar and threatened to destroy the universe in anger.

Advertisement

To calm her rage, Lord Shiva then ordered his followers to find a head of a sleeping child but on one condition - the mother of the child should have her back towards him. The first head that was found by Lord Shiva’s followers belonged to a baby elephant. Lord Shiva attached the head to Ganesha’s body and gave him another life. That day is annually celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi since then, as per mythology.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises Ganesha’s rebirth and represents new beginnings. In the 10-day-long celebration, devotees worship the god of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity before beginning any significant work.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Lord Ganesha is Worshipped at the Beginning of Any Work

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shubh Muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi is on Wednesday i.e. August 31. The muhurat for Ganapati Moorti Sthpana is for two hours and 33 minutes from 11:05 am to 01:38 pm. Ganesh Visarjan will fall on September 9. Devotees immerse Lord Ganesha’s idols in water on this day.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Mantra

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha, Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Om Shreem Gam Saubhagya Ganpataye Varvarda Sarvajanma Mein Vashamanya Namah

Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodaya

Keywords: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date, Ganesh Chaturthi History, Ganesh Chaturthi Significance, Ganesh Chaturthi Shubh Muhurat, Ganesh Chaturthi Mantras

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here