Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Delicious Maharashtrian Foods You Will Absolutely Love This Ganeshotsav

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: The whole country is eagerly waiting for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 10-day festive gala will begin on August 31 this year and will end on September 9, with the visarjan of the idol of Lord Ganesha. The festival marks the birthday of the elephant-headed deity. Devotees celebrate it with traditional fervor and utmost devotion.

Many traditional food items are prepared on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which are offered to the god. Maharashtra is known for its grand celebration of the day. Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without delicious dishes. Many traditional dishes are prepared at home to be offered as prasad to Ganpati Bappa.

This year, you can try out these traditional Maharashtrian food items on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Modak

Modaks are Lord Ganesha’s favorite food and hold special importance in the Ganesh Mahotsav. Ukadiche Modak or steamed modak is a classic, traditional and must-have food for this festival. The modak is prepared from rice flour, coconut and jaggery. Rice dumplings stuffed with coconut and jaggery are steamed to prepare Modak.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a signature Ganesh Chaturthi dish. Puran means stuffing and poli means roti. It is basically a sweet bread stuffed with a mixture of boiled chana dal, jaggery, cardamom powder and saffron. It is pan fried with a generous amount of ghee.

Karanji

Karanji, also known as Gujiya in North India, are fried sweet dumplings that are stuffed with a mixture of grated coconut, dry fruits, semolina, poppy seeds and cardamom powder. These are the most famous sweets that are served during the festive season, especially Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra.

Patoli

During Ganesh Chaturthi, goddess Parvati or Gauri is also worshipped. Patoli is an essential offering for Gauri Pujan. It is a traditional rice flour roll that is stuffed with jaggery and grated coconut. This is steamed in fresh turmeric leaves.

Katachi Amti

It is a mild spicy, tangy and tempered dal that has soup-like consistency and is made from strained water after boiling the chana dal. It is generally served with puran poli. For the stuffing of puran poli, boiled dal is required. The boiled water is strained to make amti. ‘Kat’ means dal water and ‘amti’ means sour, lightly spicy, soup-like consistency. The sour taste comes from tamarind or tomatoes.

