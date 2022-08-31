Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Did You Know Why Lord Ganesha Loves Modaks? Try These Modak Recipes at Home

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, has begun with much fervour today. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations start from August 31 and will go on till September 9. The 10-day festival is commemorated with fun and fervor across many parts of India. You must have heard or seen that during Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees offer 21 modaks to Bappa as bhog. Hence, Ganesh aarti is deemed to be incomplete without offering the deity his favourite dessert. Modaks are easy to make and are prepared by devotees at homes during this auspicious festival.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s read why the Bappa loves to devour modaks.

Why Lord Ganesh Loves Modak?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva once visited the ashram of Atri Rishi with his son, Bal Ganesh. Upon arriving, Shiva asked the sage’s wife Anasuya to offer him some food. Anasuya presented a variety of dishes to little Ganesha in hope that once he finishes, Anasuya will start serving the dishes to Lord Shiva.

However much to Anasuya’s surprise, she couldn’t satisfy little Ganesha’s hunger. When she ran out of all other options, the sage’s wife gave Ganesha a modak. Once little Ganesh ate the modak, his hunger was satiated and he even burped. Lord Shiva also burped 21 times after eating the modaks.

There is also a mention in mythology that Goddess Parvati’s mother Menavati used to feed modaks to her grandson Ganesha. To fulfill her son’s insatiable appetite, Parvati also started preparing modaks to keep his stomach full.

And that’s why, the tradition of making modaks on Ganesh Chaturthi has become mandatory. A bhog comprising of 21 modaks is offered to ‘Modakpriya’ Lord Ganesha during the festival.

Here are lip-smacking modak recipes for this Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

Ukadiche Modak

The Ukadiche Modak is the most traditional modak recipe you can easily try at home. Made with rice flour, cashews, cardamom, grated jaggery, poppy seeds and a dash of raisins, these steamed modaks are a must-try. Kesari Modak

Savor the taste of this irresistible Kesari Modak prepared with dried milk solids or khoya, cardamom, a touch of ghee, and grated jaggery, with a few sprinkles of pistachios. Once you take a bite, you won’t be able to help yourself reach out for another one. Cream Cheese Rose Modak

Are you a cheese lover? This special Cream Cheese Rose Modak filled with delicious ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, unsweetened cocoa powder, and peppermint flavor will melt in your mouth the moment you take a bite. Nariyal Modak

Enriched with the goodness of coconut, the Nariyal Modak is a mouth-watering dessert. Made with dried coconut, some rose water, pasteurized milk cardamom powder, and a small quantity of ghee, the Nariyal Modak will make for a scrumptious sweet. Gulkand Modak

Relish the mouthwatering Gulkand Modak, made with a pinch of rose essence, with rose petal jam fillings, desiccated coconut, and almonds. The dessert served with yummy saffron or rose syrup is simply the cherry on the cake.

