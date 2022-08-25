Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Do’s and Don’ts If You Are Bringing Ganpati Bappa Home

GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: The country is gearing up for one of the biggest festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi. This 10-day long festival is full of pomp and fervour and this year it will be observed on August 31. Preparations are going on in full swing to welcome Lord Ganesha, also hailed as Vighnaharta or Vinayaka. Worshipping Lord Ganesha is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity. He is also referred to as the Lord of Beginnings, hence before any new venture, people seek his blessings.

In this widely celebrated festival, devotees bring home Lord Ganesha idol and carry out rituals, offering him his favourite sweets ladoos and modak.

If you are bringing Ganesha home this year, take a look at these points for Ganpati Sthapna:

Make sure you clean your house and take a bath before bringing home the idol of Lord Ganesha. Take a Kalash, fill it with water and place a coconut on the top and decorate it with betel leaves. Decorate the ‘aasan’ where you will place the idol. Adorn the idol with a sacred threat called Janve, on the left shoulder. Apply sandalwood paste tilak and adorn him with flower garlands, durva grass, and red flowers. Recite the mantras to do Prana Pratishtha, light a ghee lamp/diya and offer Lord Ganesha Modak and then perform aarti.

Here are some Do’s and Don’ts for you to worship the Lord:

DO’s

Devotees can bring Ganpati home for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days, or 10 days. As the lord is considered a guest, everything from food, water, or prasad, should be offered to him first. Prepare sattvic food for the lord, offer it to idol first and then consume it. Make sure your Ganesha idol is made of clay and no artificial metallic tinted colour is used. If there is no waterbody near your house, immerse the idol of Ganesha in your house in a drum or bucket.

DON’TS

Devotees and their family members should avoid garlic and onion after Ganpati Sthapna. Lord Ganesha should never be left unattended at home. At least one family member should be there with him. Do not immerse Lord Ganesha without offering him aarti, puja and bhog first. Do not delay Ganpati sthapna and follow the muhurat. Do not consume meat and alcohol during the 10-day long festival.

