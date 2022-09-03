Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dry Fruits Modak Recipe

The 20-day long celebration started on August 31 and will end on September 9. Though the festival is celebrated all over the country with great enthusiasm, Maharashtra is known for its Ganpati festival revelries. To please Lord Ganesha the devotees prepare bhog, but it is incomplete with Bappa’s favorite modak. The sweet dish is an essential part of Ganesh Chaturthi and in Maharashtra it is prepared in different varieties for the occasion.

One popular variety of Modaks is Dry Fruits Modak. On any day during the ten days of Ganeshotsav, you can offer dry fruits Modak to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. The taste of dry fruit in modak is amazing and it is also very easy to make.

Ingredients

Poha - 1 cup

Coconut powder - 2 tbsp

Jaggery - 1/2 cup

Warm milk - 2 tbsp

Desi Ghee - 2 tsp

Cashew - 8-10

Almonds - 8-10

Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Procedure

Step 1: First take the poha and clean them well. After this, crush the jiggery, cut cashew nuts and almonds into fine pieces.

Step 2: Now take a wok and put poha in it and heat it on the gas stove. After this dry roast the poha in low flame, and then take it out in a big bowl.

Step 3: Now put ghee in the same pan and roast cashew, almonds and then take them out in a vessel, and keep them aside.

Step 4: Now take a mixer jar and add crushed jaggery, coconut powder, roasted poha, roasted cashew and almonds. Grind all the ingredients well.

Step 5: After this, take out this mixture on a plate and add some desi ghee and 2 tbsp milk and mix it well. Make a soft dough from this mixture.

Step 6: Now take a small ball out of this dough and place it on your hands and give it the shape of a modak. After that, keep it on a plate.

Step 7: Similarly prepare modaks from all the mixture. Now leave the modak like this for some time to set. Delicious dry fruit modaks are ready to be offered to Bappa.

