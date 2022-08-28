Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Five Oldest Lord Ganesha Temples in India You Must Visit

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp across the nation to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. The day is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. It falls on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar.

This year, it begins on August 31 and will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 9. On this 10-day-long celebration, people deck up in new clothes and keep fast to worship the lord. People also throng pandals and Ganesh temples to seek blessing. Here are the five iconic Lord Ganesha temples that you can visit this festive season.

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the oldest and most renowned temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is located in Mumbai and was established in the year 1081 by Laxman Vithu and Deubai Patil. The temple attracts lots of devotees every day and it is also believed that Bappa listens to the wishes of its devotees and fulfils them. Many Bollywood celebrities and politicians often visit the temple to seek blessings at the temple.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune

The 129-year-old temple situated in Pune Maharashtra has an idol of Ganesha about 7.5 feet tall and four feet wide. The idol is heavily ornamented with gold jewellery. The temple was built in such a way that devotees can see the idol from outside the temple.

Moti Dungri Temple, Jaipur

Moti Dungri temple located six km away from Jaipur is one of the popular temples of Rajasthan. The ancient is more than 250 years old. Every year the temple sees thousands of visitors visit the place during the 10-day-long celebration.

Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar Temple, Puducherry

Nestled in the heart of the city is one of the ancient temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha is widely famous for its significance, heritage and culture in Pudducherry. Though another history comes with the temple from the French colonial era. It is said that the French people wanted to build a fort for themselves in 1688 and hence decided to remove the temple from its original place. But to their surprise whenever threw the idol at the seas it reappeared every time on its own.

Shree Vinayaka Devaru Temple, Karnataka

The 1500-year-old temple is located in Idagunji, Karnataka. Unlike Ganesha temples, and other temples, this temple’s idol has two arms which are similar to the Gokarna temple’s idol. In the two arms, he holds a lotus bud on his right and on the other hand his favourite sweet modak.

