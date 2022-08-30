Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lord Ganesha Legends You Probably Weren't Aware Of

Ganesha is one of the typical imagery when one thinks about something auspicious in a Hindu context. Why? Ganesha was supposed to be the first deity worshipped during each religious procession or celebration, according to folklore. Having said that, we are aware of how Ganesh Chaturthi craze is already consuming our lives. Here are some things you probably didn’t know about the nicest lord of them all as we prepare to devour modaks and recite aartis in honour of the destroyer of obstacles:

To use a mouse as his means of transportation: There are now two theories to this conception.

First, rats were one of the major hurdles to wealth in ancient times when agriculture was the main source of food, just as they are for farmers now. A rodent’s typical day includes devouring stored grains and destroying crops. According to Indian biodiversity, Lord Ganesha’s selection of a mouse or rat as his conveyance symbolises his symbolic victory over the pest, upholding his reputation as the conqueror of impediments.

Second, because a mouse served as Lord Ganesha’s vehicle because mice/rats are adept at squeezing into tight spaces, they let him to carry out his mission as the destroyer of impediments.

The halved tusks:

You would have seen the fractured tusk if you had ever looked closely at the idol of Lord Ganesha. Ganesha is said to have broken the feather he was using to pen the Mahabharata. Ganesha fractured his tusk and began writing with it in order to adhere to the need of constant writing. According to Lifehacker, some people also hold the view that Lord Parashurama amputated one of Ganesha’s tusks because he barred Ganesha from entering the Shiva dwelling and seeing Lord Shiva, who was occupied in prayer.

The elephant head resemblance:

It is stated that, unknowing to her husband, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, created an idol of a boy out of turmeric powder and gave it life. As a result, Lord Shiva became enraged and beheaded Ganesha’s head when Ganesha refused to let him enter his home since Goddess Parvati was taking a bath there. According to tradition, when Lord Brahma later went in search of an animal (to replace Ganesha’s head), the first creature he discovered was an elephant.

Ganesha’s hand in composing the Mahabharata:

According to legend, Ganesha penned the Mahabharata after hearing the sage Vyasa recite it to him (Veda Vyasa). According to Lifehacker, this was done under the condition that Ganesha would not only compose the epic but also understand every verse, that Vyasa would not pause when reading it, and that he would not pause while writing it. According to urban mythology, it took the two of them three years of nonstop conversation and writing to finish the epic.

