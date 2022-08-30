Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Watch Devotional Songs, Bhajans to Celebrate the Festival

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are considered incomplete without listening to bhajans. Some songs are so closely associated with Lord Ganesh that they are inevitably played at functions and events. Such devotional songs amplify the spiritual vibe of the prayers offered, and quieten our unsettling thoughts so that our hearts can open to the grace of God.

Here is a compilation of some songs that can be a part of your festivities to enhance your celebration and welcome Ganpati Bappa to your home.

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva

We have to start the list with this one. A Ganesh Chaturthi bhajan playlist is incomplete without this track. Won’t to be wrong to say that this song and set the mood right for the rest of the day.

Ekadantaya Vakratundaya Gauri Tanaya

Just as the name suggests, the song talks about the different names of Lord Ganesh. And who better than the Breathless fame Shankar Mahadevan could have done justice to the track?

Hey Gajanan Padharo

Sung by Anuradha Paudwal, this is the perfect pick to welcome Lord Ganesh to your house. The soothing voice of Anuradha Paudwal adds magic to the song.

Ganesh Chalisa

Recitation of Ganesh Chalisa is believed to bring prosperity to our life and helps remove obstacles from our path.

Ganesh Atharvashirsha

Another track by Anuradha Paudwal is waiting for your attention. The track is soothing to the ears and soul.

Don’t know about you, but we just chanted the lines, “Om Bhadram Karnebhih Shrunuyama Devaah…Bhadram Pashchemakshabhirya Jatrah Sthirairangaistushtuvamsastanubhih…Vyashema Devahitam Yadayuh…Om Swasti Na Indro Vrudhashravaha."

