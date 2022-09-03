Ganesh Chaturthi: Here Are Some Tips To Stay Healthy While Fasting

Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be the advent of the festive season. It is celebrated with great vigor and enthusiasm amongst devotees. People establish the idols of Lord Ganesh on the first day of the festival and carry out the immersion ceremony on the last day. The 10-day festival sees devotees offering prayers, prasad, jewellery, and more to the god of wisdom. Many devotees also keep a fast during Ganesh Chaturthi.

While fasting, it is important to understand that the beliefs allow devotees to eat selective edibles such as fruits and most vegetables. When one refrains from eating properly, it might lead to weakness, digestion issues, acidity, and more gastrointestinal problems.

Here are some tips to avoid health complications while fasting:

Consume fruits and fruit juices

It is important for people who are fasting to have regular meals that include lots of nutrition. Fruits are a great source of nutrition as they contain minerals, vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. Fruits and juices help keep our energy up and prevent weakness or any digestive issues from setting in.

Drink plenty of water

It is easy to get dehydrated when you are fasting as the choices you have are limited and a lot of high-water-content foods are not a part of it. You can fulfil your hydration needs by drinking plenty of water. Otherwise, you might suffer from dehydration and get tired.

Make sure you have your fill and not stay hungry

Fasting is a good practice but starving yourself is not the way to do it. It not just lowers your energy but also starves you of the essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are required to stay healthy. Even when you are not allowed to eat anything in a day, make sure that right before you start your fast, you eat a meal that keeps you full for a few hours. Also, have a good meal right after you end your fast.

