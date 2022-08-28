With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, spruce up your festive wear with Lord Ganesha inspired accessories. With celebrations starting from August 31st, 2022, ring in the festivities with stylish prints and motifs inspired by the elephant-headed deity.

Accessorise your festive wardrobe with a chic sling bag or quirky earrings adorning the Ganesha/Elephant motif. Over the years, the prints and designs have evolved with more and more brands and labels experimenting with contemporary ways to include the deity in their creations.

This festive season, welcome the elephant god into your wardrobe with fun, quirky and colourful accessories. Here’s a look at some stylish accessories you can adorn with your festive wear or gift your loved ones during Ganesh Utsav.

GANESHA IDOL EARRINGS:

Spruce up your festive wear with these Ganesha multi-coloured beaded earrings from homegrown brand A Little Extra. The design features Ganpati seated on a lotus flower and created using multiple beads handcrafted on felt. The burst of colour to add your festive wear, pair these earrings with a kurta or anarkali set.

BAPPA KEYCHAINS:

Give Bappa a quirky twist with these cute Ganesha caricature keychains. Designed by Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry, the beautiful artwork features the idol on his throne and is a perfect gift for all ages and occasions. The vibrant caricature of our favorite idol comes on acrylic medium with a stainless-steel chain.

ELEPHANT EMBROIDERED SLING BAG:

Gift yourself or your loved ones an elephant embroidered ethnic sling bag this festive season. Celebrate Lord Ganesha in this beautiful thread work and embellished bag designed by Peeperly. The PU leather sling bag features colourful butterfly prints on the strap.

HAATHI NECKTIES:

Working during the festive season, flaunt your love for your favourite idol with elephant motif ties. Tossido celebrates the elephant which is considered the living incarnation of Ganesha. Add this fun necktie to your wardrobe and pair it with a crisp white shirt and denim pants.

ELEPHANT MOTIF NECKLACE:

The elephant motif engraved on both the sides of the oxidised necklace can be adorned over a saree, kurta or indo-western outfits during the festive season. Made from German silver, the necklace designed by the Miraya Store features an adjustable cotton string and can be worn as a choker or long hanging necklace. Each piece of this neckpiece is reusable and can be converted into different jewellery such as a single piece pendant or a bracelet or even a kamarbandh.

