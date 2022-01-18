Ganesh Jayanti 2022: Date, Puja Muhurat and Significance of Fasting

Magh, the sacred month of the Hindu calendar that brings fortune, began today, January 18. During Magh, two very important fasts dedicated to Lord Ganesha fall are observed. One is Sakat Chauth and the other is Ganesh Jayanti, observed primarily in northern states of India.

The Saket Chauth fast is observed to remove all sorrows and troubles, while Ganesh Jayanti is commemorated to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha. According to religious beliefs, Vighnaharta Shri Ganesh was born on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Magh month, now celebrated as Ganesh Jayanti.

It is said that fasting on this day and listening to the birth story of Lord Ganesha fulfils all the wishes.

>Dates and Muhurat

Ganesh Jayanti 2022 Date and Puja Muhurta

According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Magh month begins at 04:38 am on Friday, February 04, and ends at 03:47 am on Saturday, February 05. On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, the time from 11.30 am to 01.41 pm is said to be best for worshipping Ganpati Bappa.

>Ganesh Jayanti 2022 in Shiva Yoga

This year, Ganesh Jayanti falls on a very auspicious occasion. On February 04, Shiva Yoga will remain until 07:10 in the evening. Hence, Ganesh Jayanti will be celebrated coinciding with Shiva Yoga. Ravi Yoga begins at 07:08 in the morning and will end at 03.58 in the afternoon.

>Significance of Ganesh Jayanti

According to Hindu scriptures, Mother Parvati had birthed Ganesha from some turmeric paste from her body and moulded it and then breathed life into the shape. And that’s how Ganesha came into being. The day was Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. Whosoever worships Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi is blessed with divine happiness and all the wishes are fulfilled.

