Ganga Dussehra 2022: Know Why Number 10 Holds Significance On This Day

Ganga Dussehra is one of the most important festivals celebrated in India to worship the river Ganga, regarded as a goddess in Hindu mythology. The day is also known as Gangavataran. The day is observed to celebrate Ganga’s descent from the celestial heavens Earth) following the penance by King Bhagirath.

According to Hindu beliefs, the arrival of the sacred Ganges cleaned the Earth and elevated it to a divine status. Ganga Dussehra is a 10-day celebration that begins the day before Nirjala Ekadashi.

Ganga Dussehra 2022:Tithi and muhurta

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the month of Jyeshtha during the Shukla Paksha (Dashami Tithi). The day occurs in the month of May or June, as per the Gregorian calendar.

This year the festival will fall on June 9, Thursday. The Dashami Tithi will begin on June 9 at 8:21 am and will end on June 10, at 7:25 am.

Importance of number 10

Dussehra represents 10 fortunate Vedic calculations that demonstrate Ganga’s ability to wash away 10 sins relating to thoughts, deeds, and words. The number 10 is very significant on this day. Everything should be offered in the counts of ten, such as 10 fruits, 10 flowers, 10 incense sticks, etc. Similarly, donations should be given in numbers of ten.

Devotees also take 10 dips in the holy Ganga river to wash away all their sins. People throng Varanasi, Haridwar and Allahabad to offer prayers.

Devotees believe offering prayers on this day helps one attain salvation. Ganga Dussehra is a good period to buy precious items, new vehicles, or real estate. On this day, reciting the Ganga Stotram while standing at the banks of the holy river can wash away all sins.

