Ganga to Chambal, 5 Popular Rivers in India You Must Visit At Least Once

Who doesn’t like a walk on the banks of rivers if life gives you a break? Moving away from routine life not only makes your heart smile but also stress-free. If you are planning to travel somewhere but have any clue where to start, we are here to help you. You may have seen some of these rivers, but have a look at the list and check for yourself.

Ganga: One of the sacred rivers in India, the Ganga descends to earth from the Himalayas. This river has a special significance in Hindu customs. This is the third-largest river in the world. The river passes through many states of the country, but if you want to see its grandeur, you can visit Rishikesh, Haridwar, or Banaras.

Brahmaputra: This huge river is known as the son of Brahma. And the most interesting thing about this river is that it is the only river considered to be male. The origin of this river is the Mansarovar lake of Tibet. The river first enters Arunachal Pradesh. You can visit Dibrugarh (Assam), Guwahati, to see its beauty.

Umngot: One of the most beautiful and clean rivers in the country, Umngot is also known as the Dawki River and Wah Umngot. It flows through Dawki, a little town located at the bottom of the Jaintia Hills in the West Jaintia Hills district in the Indian state of Meghalaya. Avoid visiting this river, especially during Rainy days as the water level rises and the risk increases.

Indus - The history of this river is associated with the Indus Valley Civilization which is thousands of years old. One of the biggest rivers in Asia touches all the three countries of India, Pakistan, and China. The best season to visit this river is between June and October in Leh, Sukur, and Hyderabad (Pakistan).

Chambal: Located in central India, it is a legendary river mentioned in ancient scriptures. The perennial Chambal originates from Janapav, south of Mhow town, near Manpur, Indore, on the south slope of the Vindhya Range in Madhya Pradesh.

