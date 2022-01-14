Home » News » Lifestyle » Gap Launches its First NFT Collection on Tezos Blockchain

Gap Launches its First NFT Collection on Tezos Blockchain

The company is collaborating with Brandon Sines, the artist behind the Frank Ape cartoon, on the NFT collection that is being hosted on the Tezos blockchain.
The company is collaborating with Brandon Sines, the artist behind the Frank Ape cartoon, on the NFT collection that is being hosted on the Tezos blockchain.

Gap said its NFTs will be priced in tiers ranging from about $8.30 to $415 for a collectible that comes with a physical hoodie.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Reuters
Updated: January 14, 2022, 14:20 IST

Gap Inc on Thursday launched non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of its iconic hoodies, sending the apparel maker’s shares about 5% higher as it became the latest major retailer to dive into the world of speculative crypto assets.

The more than 50-year-old company’s push to sell virtual assets for real money follows similar moves by clothing companies such as Nike Inc, which last month announced the acquisition of NFT maker RTFKT.

Mattel Inc has also launched NFT versions of its Barbie and Hot Wheels lines.

NFTs, a type of digital asset, have exploded in popularity this year with artworks selling for millions of dollars.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Gap said its NFTs will be priced in tiers ranging from about $8.30 to $415 for a collectible that comes with a physical hoodie. Prices can fluctuate with the value of the cryptocurrency used for making purchases.

The company is collaborating with Brandon Sines, the artist behind the Frank Ape cartoon, on the NFT collection that is being hosted on the Tezos blockchain.

Gap said Tezos uses an energy-efficient approach to secure its network. The crytpocurrencies needed to buy NFTs have been criticized for their large carbon footprint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: January 14, 2022, 14:20 IST