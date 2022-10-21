Garlic to Green Tea, Foods That Can Help You Reduce Risk Of Cancer, Heart Diseases

We frequently associate the benefits of healthy eating with the prevention of diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. But did you know that certain foods may also help lower your risk of cancer? Fighting cancer with nutrition requires more than just incorporating one or two foods. It is preferable to follow a healthy dietary pattern, such as the Mediterranean diet. This diet has been shown to reduce cancer risk. It also combats cancer and increases survival rates.

Here are the foods that should be eaten to reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease:

Garlic

This spice is beneficial in the treatment of various types of cancer. It contains phytonutrients that have chemopreventive properties, allowing cancer patients to recover faster It inhibits tumour growth by interfering with several stages of cancer development. The phytochemicals are cytotoxic to cancer cells but not to normal cells.

Green tea

This beverage is by far the most extensively researched in the herbal department. Tea polyphenols reduce cardiovascular risk, but they also have anti-cancer effects by influencing tumour growth, inducing cellular death in cancer cells, and inhibiting androgen receptor signalling in prostate cancer.

Turmeric

This spice is widely used in Asian cuisine. It has a strong anti-inflammatory effect. Given that inflammation is required for cancer growth, turmeric could be used as a cancer treatment. It has been studied in colon cancer with great success. It is known to prevent metastasis as well as anti-tumour activity. It is a chemotherapeutic agent that prevents cancer from spreading to other tissues, thereby increasing the survival rate of patients with advanced cancer.

Extra virgin olive oil

This is a key component of the Mediterranean diet, which is beneficial for cancer patients. This oil contains monounsaturated fatty acids, terpenoids, and flavonoids that reduce cancer risk, promote apoptosis, modulate the cell cycle, and regulate blood vessel formation. Consumption of this type of healthy oil reduces inflammation and may even alter cancer epigenetic patterns.

Leafy greens

These plant foods have significant cancer-fighting properties, particularly in patients with low folic acid levels. Dark green leafy vegetables have high beta-carotene levels in addition to providing a source of vitamins and minerals needed to fight cancer. They improve the antioxidant profile of chronic disease patients and reduce inflammation.

