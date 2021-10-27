Gauahar Khan's Warm Kashmiri Suits will Make You Upgrade Your Wardrobe

Winter has almost arrived and people have already started to upgrade their wardrobes. At times, the multiple layers of clothing also make us run out of fashion ideas. Hence, you can take ideas to upgrade your trousseau with these amazing fashion ideas from celebs. Bigg Boss 7 winner actress Gauahar Khan has raised the bar of fashion goals in warm Kashmiri suits. The diva took the winter fashion a notch higher in a pair of hand-embroidered Kashmiri suits that will give you an effortlessly regal look in no time.

Gauahar shared a couple of pictures in different Kashmiri suits featuring beautiful Papier Mache embroidery on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Gauahar can be seen donning a pair of mustard yellow kurta sets with simple Kashmiri embroidery along the neckline and hemline. She teamed it with a maroon base woven shawl with ethnic paisleys and floral embroidery in multi-coloured threads. Gauahar looks absolutely stunning in a pair of long silver earrings as her luscious tresses swept on one side.

Advertisement

To complete her look, the diva opted for a coral lipstick shade, rosy blushed, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and defined brows.

In another picture, Gauahar can be seen posing in a warm grey Kashmiri kurta set and paired with a dark green shawl. While the kurta set features beautiful floral embroidery at the hemline, the shawl features Papier Mache embroidery in contrasting hues of pink. Sticking to the same makeup look, Gauahar accessorized her look with a pair of silver shoulder-length earrings and a pair of wings. Sharing the pictures, Gauahar wrote, “Up close ! #feels #spreadlove" and dropped an orange and a green heart emojis.

The post has garnered over 1 lakh likes and tons of comments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.