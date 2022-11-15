Gauri Khan Exudes Charm In Silver Embroidered Gown, Aces Fashion Game; Photos

Gauri Khan is a sure head-turner at any event, thanks to her impeccable sense of style. Be it her laid-back outfits for a day out with daughter Suhana Khan, her choice of ethnic attires for the festive season or the glammed-up look for an event or wedding, she is a fashion inspiration for all of us. Gauri set fashion goals for us, yet again, with her appearance at a star-studded wedding ceremony in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Ace fashion designer and Gauri’s friend, Manish Malhotra shared photos of her look for the evening. Gauri looked stunning, to say the least in an exquisite silver gown from Malhotra’s Khaab collection. And yes, she did look like a ‘khwaab’ to us.

Advertisement

Gauri exuded charm in a shimmery sleeveless dress covered entirely with intricate silver embroidery and embellishments. The outfit featured a plunging neckline and white lace layered faux cut-outs on the waist. The outfit started with a bodycon fit on the bodice and then flowed into a billowing skirt. She complemented it with a sleek silver dupatta featuring bordered zari embellishments.

Gauri opted for a subtle makeup look. She enhanced her beauty with a natural-looking foundation, mauve-hued lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a hint of blush. Talking about her hairstyle, she kept her hair open in soft waves.

ALSO READ: What’s Not To Like About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Gorgeous Blue Anarkali Suit At Sonali Bendre Anniversary Celebrations

Gauri’s love for gowns is never-ending and her Instagram profile proves it. Earlier, she attended a launch event for a jewellery brand in Mumbai. The diva looked stunning in an elegant all-black bodycon gown from the Label Galvan London. The outfit features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and an extravagant faux cutout. She wore a beautiful diamond necklace which added to her beauty. For the makeup, Gauri opted for smokey eyeshadow, perfect brows, blushed cheeks, a neutral lip shade, and dazzling highlighter for her glam look.

Advertisement

She left her hair open with loose curls complementing her outfit perfectly.

Talking about another sparkling picture from Gauri’s Instagram grid, she resembles a glittering emerald. She can be seen posing for the camera in a green bodycon gown.

Advertisement

Gauri wore a raffled pink-peachy gown in which she resembles a lovely floral adornment. She is all aware of the colours that complement her

Which is Your Favourite Gauri Khan gown look? Lets us know in the comments!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here