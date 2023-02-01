Gear Up for Your Wedding With These 5 Healthy Diet Tips

You have found your soulmate and you are ready to get married to that person. As you sit and plan for a perfect outfit, decor, food and everything else, you feel stressed about what to eat so that you don’t gain weight right before the wedding. After all, you and your partner will be the showstopper for that evening, as all the eyes will be on both of you. So, here are a few healthy tips and suggestions for a pre-wedding diet plan so that you remain fit for your big day.

Remember that your pre-wedding diet is all about remaining healthy. Do not under any circumstance fall for a crash diet. The purpose of the diet is to provide you with all the nutrients while keeping your calories in check and making sure you do not fall sick.

For any diet plant, remember the following tips:

Try to take your dinner early, at least 2-3 hours before bedtime.

Exercise every day or include a brisk walk for 30 minutes in your daily routine

Eat at regular intervals in small portions.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water every day.

Quit smoking and avoid alcohol.

Here are a few tips for a healthy diet:

1. Colourful Plate

Make sure you include green vegetables and fruits in your regular meals. Not only it makes your food look exciting and yummy, but it is also packed with various essential nutrients that are required for your body.

2. Do not avoid carbs

Instead of eating simple carbohydrates, opt to indulge in complex carbs like whole grain, ragi, multigrain bread and other food items. Also, add fibre like green leafy vegetables and proteins like kidney beans, chickpeas, kala chana, eggs and chicken to your plate.

3. Avoid whites

Avoid sugar, maida and white rice as much as possible. You can always switch to brown rice and instead of maida, use multi-grains flour for extra nutrition.

4. Do not forget your fats

Fats are an integral part of any diet. You can find healthy fats in avocados, nuts and seeds in your diet. Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and sunflower seeds are excellent sources of Omega 3 fatty acid, which is good for skin and hair as well.

5. Include these 5 foods for glowing skin

Eat a lot of beetroots as it has anti-inflammatory properties, vitamins and minerals. Make sure you include pomegranates and almonds in your diet as it helps keep your skin supple and youthful. Tomatoes have antioxidants which add a natural glow to the skin and keep pimples and acne at bay. You can slice up strawberries and add them to fruit salad or add it in your smoothie.

