Gehraiyaan Promotions: Deepika Padukone Makes Strong Case For Edgy Style in Boxy Blazer

Deepika Padukone has been busy promoting her much-awaited film Gehraiyaan, and fans are busy keeping up with her sartorial game. One to consistently push the envelope, she has been serving looks loaded with the trendiest pieces. Deepika’s style is steeped in trends, and is usually fringed with glamour and sophistication.

One of her latest looks for the promotions of the Shakun Batra directorial proves Deepika has a knack for elevating regular pieces to elegance. Deepika’s boxy blazer look was anything but basic. The monochrome dress is the perfect pick for a day-to-night transition. She went for over-the-knee suede boots in black for her footwear choice. Usually, the actress favours nude tones in the beauty department. This time, she deviated from her comfort zone to add a pop of colour with a fiery fuchsia pink pout. Extra marks for her wet hair, which were pulled back in a braid.

Take a look:

Advertisement

One cannot deny that Deepika has made a difference with her Gehraiyaan promotion style diaries. Stepping outside her comfort zone is probably Deepika’s New Year 2022 resolution.

Speaking of another breathtaking look, it was a tribute to the star’s endless love for all things leather. Wrapped in a fiery red number, Deepika went all guns blazing to flaunt some affection for the luxe fabric. The crisscross neck bodycon midi dress was teamed with a pair of red pumps, in matching hue. Accessories? No-no. Deepika ditched accessories to let the dress be the highlight of her look.

In the beauty department, she flaunted a masterfully executed makeup look. The bookmark worthy concoction included a dark red-brown lip, teamed with dewy skin and a defined lash line, all of which together make an impact without looking too overwhelming.

Check it out here:

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, will have its world premiere on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.