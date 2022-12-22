Genetic Testing for Dogs Can Help Identify Diseases and Enable Preventive Care for Them

In the last two decades, human life expectancy and healthy life expectancy has increased by more than 6 years. When we look at how or why this happened, it stems down to early detection of diseases and research around the same. Similarly, early detection of diseases along with preventive care can increase the life expectancy and healthy life expectancy in pets.

Research shows that 75% of dogs are at risk of genetic diseases and various diseases have a different onset age. “Once we are able to detect diseases in dogs, we will be able to start the right treatment to manage and prevent the disease. This includes, changes in nutritional requirements, medications, supplements and minor lifestyle changes that can have a huge impact on the quality of your dog’s life. The test is applicable for all breeds and ages, including Indies. The results are specific to every canine," says Akash Murali, Founder, Urban Animal.

Genetics are a common cause for numerous diseases in pets. These can sometimes go undiagnosed and can lead to adverse consequences for the canine. “Early diagnosis of a genetic condition in a pet can be extremely beneficial to a veterinarian since it allows us to provide the necessary preventive measures from an early age. This will have a significant impact on the dog’s health. Given how common genetic diseases are in India, I think genetic testing is a must for all dogs, adds Dr. Sairam, Pathologist, Cessna Lifeline Veterinary Hospital.

Genetic testing is useful in identifying appropriate mates to avoid producing unhealthy litters and unnecessary inbreeding. “These types of tests can tell you if your pet is likely to be affected by specific conditions or whether they may pass on the genes associated with these conditions if they’re bred from," believes Dr. Amit Khajuria, Senior Veterinary Surgeon and Director, Alphapet Hospital, Vasant Kunj.

