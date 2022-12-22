Home » News » Lifestyle » Genetic Testing for Dogs Can Help Identify Diseases and Enable Preventive Care for Them

Genetic Testing for Dogs Can Help Identify Diseases and Enable Preventive Care for Them

Early detection of diseases along with preventive care can increase the life expectancy and healthy life expectancy in pets

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 12:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Early detection of diseases along with preventive care can increase the life expectancy and healthy life expectancy in pets
Early detection of diseases along with preventive care can increase the life expectancy and healthy life expectancy in pets

In the last two decades, human life expectancy and healthy life expectancy has increased by more than 6 years. When we look at how or why this happened, it stems down to early detection of diseases and research around the same. Similarly, early detection of diseases along with preventive care can increase the life expectancy and healthy life expectancy in pets.

Research shows that 75% of dogs are at risk of genetic diseases and various diseases have a different onset age. “Once we are able to detect diseases in dogs, we will be able to start the right treatment to manage and prevent the disease. This includes, changes in nutritional requirements, medications, supplements and minor lifestyle changes that can have a huge impact on the quality of your dog’s life. The test is applicable for all breeds and ages, including Indies. The results are specific to every canine," says Akash Murali, Founder, Urban Animal.

Also Read: Christmas 2022: 10 Last-Minute DIY Christmas Gifts For Your Friends And Family

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Genetics are a common cause for numerous diseases in pets. These can sometimes go undiagnosed and can lead to adverse consequences for the canine. “Early diagnosis of a genetic condition in a pet can be extremely beneficial to a veterinarian since it allows us to provide the necessary preventive measures from an early age. This will have a significant impact on the dog’s health.  Given how common genetic diseases are in India, I think genetic testing is a must for all dogs, adds Dr. Sairam, Pathologist, Cessna Lifeline Veterinary Hospital.

Genetic testing is useful in identifying appropriate mates to avoid producing unhealthy litters and unnecessary inbreeding. “These types of tests can tell you if your pet is likely to be affected by specific conditions or whether they may pass on the genes associated with these conditions if they’re bred from," believes Dr. Amit Khajuria, Senior Veterinary Surgeon and Director, Alphapet Hospital, Vasant Kunj.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 22, 2022, 12:38 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 12:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+32PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan Bring Star Power To Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

+12PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Heads Turn With Sultry Mirror Selfie, Check Out The Diva Slay The Selfie Game In These Pictures