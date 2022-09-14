Gestational Diabetes: Causes, Symptoms, Risks And Treatment

Diabetes is a very common disease today because of the lifestyle choices adopted by people. The problem is the increasing popularity of unhealthy foods, such as fast food, fried edibles and canned items. Corn syrup sodas only add to the problem. Diabetes is even worse for women who are pregnant. Diabetes that occurs due to the incapability of the body to make enough insulin during pregnancy is known as gestational diabetes.

During pregnancy, a woman’s body sees a lot of hormonal and physical changes. These cause the body to use insulin less effectively, and this condition is known as insulin resistance. While all women face some level of insulin resistance, some of them face it even before they get pregnant and gain weight causing them to start their pregnancy with an increased need for insulin. These women are more prone to suffer from gestational diabetes.

Gestational diabetes doesn’t have any acute symptoms and can only be diagnosed through a blood test. The risk factor can only be calculated based on your medical history and your doctor can best help you with it.

There are some health risks related to gestational diabetes that can affect the mother and the baby in the long run. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the risks that the baby is exposed to are:

– Low blood sugar

– Born prematurely leading to breathing and immunity problems

– Very large (4 kg or more) leading to problems during delivery

– May develop type 2 diabetes later in life

About 2 to 10 per cent of pregnant women might suffer from gestational diabetes. Moreover, about 50 per cent of women who suffer from gestational diabetes might develop type 2 diabetes later in life. The risk can be lowered by monitoring your weight and blood sugar levels. Get checked for blood sugar levels every 6 to 12 weeks post delivery and then every 1 to 3 years to make sure that you don’t have type 2 diabetes.

