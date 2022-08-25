Get A Diva-Like Glow From The Comfort Of Your Home

The festive season is right around the corner and in its wake, it brings binge-eating sweets and oily food, staying up till late, and exertion. All these will leave your skin dull and neglected. To get that diva-like festive glow your skin will need some love and pampering. Our first step might be to buy skin care products and get rid of the skin woes. But just topical application is not the ultimate solution. Dr. Preeti Seth, Founder & Director, Pachouli Wellness Clinic shared tips for a natural glow with Times of India. She recommended eating healthy and nutritious food for glowing skin.

The best foods recommended by her to be included in the diet are -

Avocados

It is rich in healthy fats and keeps the skin healthy and glowing.

Walnuts

The fatty acids in walnuts make them the best food for the skin. It also contains Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids.

Sunflower Seeds

These seeds are packed with vitamin E, selenium, zinc, and protein which are essential for the skin.

Broccoli

With the goodness of vitamin A, vitamin C, and zinc, broccoli makes for an excellent vegetable that helps keep the skin healthy

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are high in vitamin C and helps in bringing a glow to the skin

For healthy and glowing skin, you can apply these DIY masks -

1. Multani Mitti and Yogurt

Take 2 tablespoons of yogurt, 1 tablespoon of besan, and 1 tablespoon of Multani mitti. You can add some drops of lemon juice and rose water as well. Mix it to form a paste and apply it evenly on your face and neck. This mask will make your skin look bright.

2. Aloe vera and Lemon Juice

Take two tablespoons of aloe vera and add 6-8 drops of lemon juice. Mix the ingredients and apply them to a clean face and neck. Let it dry completely. Then wash with water while massaging the pack on your face. This pack will help you to maintain hydrated and healthy skin.

3. Coffee and Honey

Take a tablespoon of coffee and add a teaspoon of honey and mix it well. Apply it evenly on your face and neck and let it sit for a few minutes. Wet your hands and massage the pack well on your face and wash it off. This pack will act as an exfoliator. Honey will provide deep moisturization, while the coffee will help in reducing the puffiness.

