Get A Salon-Like Hair Treatment At Home With These 5 Hair Masks

Everyone’s hair has different requirements. While some look for hydration, there is a section that tries to reduce the frizziness. But a regular salon visit can really dig a deep hole in your pockets. Instead, you can give your hair the salon treatment it deserves right from the comforts of your home with ingredients from your pantry. Homemade hair masks are full of essential nutrients for hair, easily available, and affordable. Here are a few DIY masks to suit the different needs of your hair:

DIY Mask for Hair Growth

Aamla + Coconut Oil + Shikakai powder hair mask

Aamla is a rich source of Vitamin C, antioxidants, and flavonoids which promotes a healthy scalp and helps in hair growth and texture. The coconut oil helps nourish and moisturize the hair while the presence of shikakai in the hair mask will strengthen the roots. Take a tablespoon of amla and shikakai and add coconut oil to it. Boil the mixture and after straining, massage it on the scalp.

DIY Mask for Dandruff

Green Tea + Peppermint essential oil hair mask

Green Tea has an antifungal effect on hair and helps in getting rid of the fungus that causes dandruff. The peppermint oil provides cooling effects and also helps in getting rid of dandruff. Add some vinegar as well to help maintain the pH balance of the scalp.

Take a cup of green tea and add a few drops of peppermint oil. Add a tablespoon of white vinegar and massage it on your scalp. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

DIY Mask for Hydration

Milk + Honey Hair Mask

If your hair needs moisturising and hydration, you will find it in the milk and honey concoction. Honey helps strengthen the hair and prevent breakage caused by weak and brittle hair, and also encourages cell regeneration for a healthy scalp. It is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Milk contains proteins, amino acids, vitamin B12, Iron, and Zinc which in turn softens the hair and keeps the hair hydrated.

DIY Mask for Smelly Scalp

Apple Cider Vinegar + Honey + Oil hair mask

If you have a smell scalp, you should definitely use this hair mask to get rid of the smell and keep your scalp clean from any build-up. Apple Cider Vinegar has multiple benefits. It can get rid of the bacteria thriving on your scalp, control frizz, clear hair follicle from debris and help reduce hair loss. Add honey to lock the moisture in your hair strands. Take any oil of your choice or as per your hair.

DIY Mask for Hair Loss

Egg + lemon juice+ vinegar hair mask

An egg is a moisturising agent and also prevents hair loss. It is known for stimulating hair growth. Whisk an egg and add a few drops of lemon juice, vinegar, and oil of your preference.

Let these masks unravel their magic on your hair!

