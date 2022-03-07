Get Fit Like Shilpa Shetty! Here's How, In Her Own Words

The versatility of multitalented Shilpa Shetty needs no new introduction. The Bollywood actress swears by yoga and her love for the age-old practice is an open secret. Shilpa, who is well known for her perfect body and curvaceous figure, never fails to inspire her fans and followers with her rigorous yoga regimen. And her recent post is all about that. Recently, Shilpa addressed the issue of boredom of following the same yoga routine. Throwing some light on it, the fitness enthusiast shared some tips to break the monotony.

Taking it to her official Instagram account, Shilpa shared a video, in which she can be seen demonstrating some Yoga asanas while explaining what she means. While posting the video, Shilpa penned down a long caption, where she explains the tips of breaking the monotony. She wrote, “Any routine begins to feel boring when monotony sets in. So, if you ever feel demotivated because of your daily routine, make sure you keep experimenting with something new instead of dropping the habit altogether. This is exactly what keeps me dedicated to Yoga. I love practicing different combinations of asanas that focus on the mind, body, and soul."

While detailing different asanas along with their health benefits, she wrote, “Today, the flow of asanas included Gatyatmak Anjaneyasana and Baddha Trikonasana. This combination helps strengthen the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings. It also opens up hip flexors, improves balance & flexibility; while it also helps in stretching and strengthening the ankles, knee, thighs, and torso. Its additional benefit is that it improves digestion too!" At the end of her note, Shilpa stressed practicing yoga and said, “Like I always say, yoga se hi hoga (it’s possible only through yoga)."

Undoubtedly, yoga is one of the biggest reasons behind Shilpa’s toned figure. This isn’t the first time the actress has motivated her Instafam. Her Instagram feed is flooded with such videos, where she demonstrates different yoga poses to the netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently judging the TV reality show India’s Got Talent season 9 along with Kirron Kher, Baadshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

