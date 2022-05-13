Get Fit: Obesity Can Lead to Health Problems

Obesity is a health condition that gives birth to a number of other diseases. Doctors recommend having a healthy weight to keep diseases at bay. However, due to changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, people are becoming more prone to gaining weight and exercising less. According to The Lancet journal, India ranks among the top five countries in the world for having the most obese population.

The goal isn’t to have a zero-size figure; maintaining a healthy weight as per your height and age should be. Let’s look at the health conditions that an obese person is more prone to getting due to their weight.

Hypertension

Due to bad cholesterol in the body, the blood vessels get choked. In this condition, the blood flows in the blood vessels with a greater force than normal. This raises the blood pressure, and the condition is known as hypertension. It can damage your blood vessels and raise your risk of other heart diseases as well. Diabetes Type 2

People who have an unhealthy weight tend to have high blood sugar, which leads to type 2 diabetes. It makes a person weak and also swells the blood vessels, causing one to get eye problems, kidney disease, nerve damage, and other health conditions. Stroke

Due to high blood pressure and fat in the blood vessels, they get blocked and jammed. This cuts off the supply of blood to the brain and nerves, which can give you a stroke. Strokes are known to damage brain tissues and can even paralyse the body and mind. Osteoarthritis

When the weight increases, it puts pressure on the joints. As they support the whole body, joints often become swollen with sharp pain and reduced motion. The condition is known as osteoarthritis. While arthritis is generally linked to age, osteoarthritis is due to being a heavyweight. Reproductive Problems

Obesity causes hormonal imbalance in females, which can lead to a variety of reproductive diseases such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), gestational diabetes, pregnancy complications, decreased fertility rate, and so on.

