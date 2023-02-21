The changing season makes our skin look dry and dull. As the weather becomes rough, you may begin to notice some not-so-good changes in your skin. Your face skin might feel tighter or appear drier than usual or you may have acne-prone skin or the pimples might get more inflamed than ever. You might see these similar skin problems when winter turns to spring or when summer arrives. According to the experts, all these adverse changes in your skin can more likely occur due to the transition of seasons and during this time, your skin needs special care as well.

There’s nothing you can do about seasonal changes but it doesn’t mean your skin has to suffer. Here are some home remedies you can try, to bring back hydrated, bright and glowing skin. Today, we will let you know how to make a face mask of coconut oil mixed with some special ingredients, to make your skin look glowy and shiny.

Ingredients required to make the face mask

- Coconut Oil - 1 tablespoon

- Honey - 1 tablespoon

- Aloe Vera Gel - 1 tablespoon

Method to prepare the face mask

To make this face mask, take a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and let it melt down.

When the coconut oil melts, add 1 tablespoon of honey to it and whisk it well.

After making a smooth paste, add one teaspoon of aloe vera gel and mix it well. The face pack is ready, you can put it in a small container and store it for a week.

The next step is to apply the face pack. Firstly, clean your face and apply this paste to the overall face and neck area.

Now, massage the face for 2 to 3 minutes.

Next, turn on the steamer and take steam for a few seconds.

Skin pores will be deeply cleaned by this method. Not only this, but coconut oil will also work great to reduce all the dark spots on the face.

After 5 minutes, wash your face with normal water. You will see a fresh glow on your face. To have better results, you must apply this face pack once a week.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing it, contact the concerned expert)

