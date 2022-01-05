Get Healthy Skin By Including These 8 Foods in Your Diet

Don’t we all wish to have even-toned skin that is free of pimples, breakouts, and wrinkles? The skincare goals can be achieved by following a proper routine along with focusing on the diet. If healthy skin is one of your New Year resolutions, here are 8 foods, from eggs and nuts, to Kiwi and Green Tea, which you must include in your diet.

Eggs

Eggs have proteins that help in repairing skin tissues, while multivitamins, and lutein assist in keeping the skin to remain hydrated. Eating eggs can provide holistic nourishment to the skin, and there are a bunch of ways to include eggs in your diet. Egg salad, omelette, boiled, scrambled, etc are some ways to consume it. Do not remove the egg yolk as it contains fatty acids that can provide moisture to the skin and the desired glow.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate has minerals like copper, zinc, and iron that helps in removing dead skin cells. It also reduces sun damage and provides a smooth texture to the skin. It is a treat with amazing benefits.

Nuts

Eating nuts is one of the best ways to provide your skin with all the essential nutrients while also fulfilling your stomach. Replace your munchies with nuts like walnuts, cashews, almonds, and Pistachios. Walnuts are loaded with Vitamin B and help in reducing wrinkles and giving the skin an even tone. Whereas almonds which are rich in Vitamin E which hydrates the skin and allows it to breathe.

Cashews are full of Vitamin E, selenium and zinc, and lead to healthier and happier skin. It reduces inflammation and replenishes the damaged skin areas. Pistachios help in reducing acne problems.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds contain Omega-3, which is essential in providing the required nourishment to the skin. You can add chia seeds to your smoothies or bowl of cornflakes, and observe how they affect your skin.

Chickpeas

From making hummus to just boiling and adding spices, chickpeas, which are rich in magnesium, can be consumed in various tasty methods. It gives a smooth texture to the skin by reducing wrinkles and acne scars.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain an antioxidant that reduces the aging process of the skin and provides protection from sun damage. Tomatoes can be consumed in the form of salad, sauce, sandwiches, vegetables etc.

Kiwi

Kiwi ensures the circulation of oxygen, thus helping with reducing dark circles, preventing the skin from drying, and making it healthier.

Green Tea

Green tea, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich properties, can provide much-needed protection to the skin. It controls pimples, acne, and also reduces wrinkles and thin lines, giving a smooth texture to the skin.

