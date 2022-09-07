Get Inspired By These Fashionistas And Pull Off The Ruffled Gown Like A Pro

Don’t we just love red carpets? It’s that time of the year, when we get a chance to see our stunning bollywood divas walk down with panache in the most exquisite ensembles. A fashion trend that is having a moment is the ruffled gown. Quite a few b-town fashionistas have been donning this ensemble. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Divya Khosla Kumar have been sashaying the red carpet in these gowns. Here’s a look at them looking oh-so-fine in ruffles.

Deepika Padukone

Make way for the fashion queen ala Deepika Padukone. Whether it is Cannes or an event in the Bay, she clearly knows how to slay the fashion game. Here we see the actress posing in a pink ruffled gown taking our breath away.

Alia Bhatt

Petite and classy, those are the two words to describe Alia Bhatt. The actress was seen in a lilac ruffled gown with a low neckline and she looked mighty fine, might we add.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Pandey is surely the newest fashionista on the block. She has time and again stunned us all with her outfit choices and one such time is when she was seen wearing a colour blocked shimmery ruffled gown with a top knot.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Kumar has proven her mettle in the world of glam, couture and fashion. The actress always manages to pump out top notch looks. Be it her busy schedules or her music videos or a red-carpet appearance, she carries style on her shoulder like a diva. She was seen in a magenta one shouldered ruffle gown and as she sashayed down the red carpet, all eyes were on her.

Sara Ali Khan

Always known for her off beat choices, Khan donned a black ruffled gown with smokey makeup and sleek hair. She definitely turned up the temperatures with this look and established herself as a fashionista.

