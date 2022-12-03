Get Instant Natural Glow With 4-Step Pomegranate Facial

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, fibre, unsaturated fats, Vitamin E, Vitamin K and magnesium. As they score high on the health quotient, people love to chomp on these tiny red jewels. But did you know, pomegranates have a good impact on your skin as well? They can give a natural glow and shine. Including a pomegranate facial into your skin care can do wonders. This winter, if you want to get rid of dryness and dullness, swear by this pomegranate facial.

Here is a step-by-step process to carry out the facial, take a look:

Step 1: Face Cleaning: Cleansing the face is the first step of the facial. For this, combine half a cup of pomegranate juice with 10 drops of rose water. Apply it to the face and massage in a circular motion for 3 to 5 mins. Now, wash it with clean water. This helps to remove the dirt from the face easily.

Step 2: Next, reach out for the pomegranate face scrub. All you need is 3 spoons of pomegranate juice, mix it with 4 spoons of rice flour to create a DIY pomegranate face scrub. Apply the paste on the face, rub it with light hands, and then wash it. Your skin will look radiant and it will help you to get rid of dead skin cells.

Step 3: A homemade pomegranate cream can rejuvenate soft and supple skin. For this, mix 1 teaspoon of pomegranate juice with 2 teaspoons of cream. It will help you to lock the moisture of the skin.

Step 4: Face Mask: Instead of purchasing face masks from the market, here is an easy DIY method to make it at home. To prepare a pomegranate face mask, mix 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder in pomegranate juice. Spread it evenly on the face, wait until it dries up, and wash with clean water. This hack will give you an instant glow to your face in winter.

