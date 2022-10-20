Get Lustrous Locks in Time for Diwali With These Tips

The festive season is here and it demands you put your best foot forward with all the celebrations. Office parties, hosting dinners, outdoor functions, or family gatherings, you will be busy socializing and you need to be prepped - not just with your house decor or ethnic outfits, but also with your hair. The festivities are about to kickstart and now is the time for you to show some TLC (tender loving care) to your beautiful mane so you can don your favourite hairstyle with manageable and hydrated hair.

Your crowning glory undergoes heat styling - hair rollers, straightening, crimping, perming, dyeing, chemical treatments, sweating, and exposure to pollution.

To protect it from further damage, here are a few ways you can take care of your hair:

For your hair routine, start by pre-conditioning or oiling your hair at least an hour before shampooing it. Use coconut, almond, olive, or mustard oil to provide your hair extra nourishment and lustre. Wash off the oil using a mild shampoo and make sure the water is lukewarm. It might be tempting to step into the hot shower to unwind and relax, but it will strip off the natural oils from your skin and hair and leave it dry.

While drying your hair, make sure that you wrap your head in a micro-fibre towel or your cotton T-shirt. These materials are gentle on your hair and can easily absorb water. Do not rub your hair vigorously. Choose to air dry your hair and then apply serum or heat protectant spray to blow dry the hair. Heat protectant serum, spray, or cream forms a barrier against the heat and comparatively reduces hair damage.

Instead of styling your hair with the highest heat setting on the hair dryer, choose the lowest heat setting or opt for the cool setting on your gadget to reduce the exposure to heat and damage to your hair.

While washing your hair, always remember to apply a nourishing conditioner to soften your tresses. Use a wide-toothed comb after applying the conditioner to spread the product evenly on your hair. Ensure that the product is not applied to the scalp.

Use natural hair balms or hydrating serums to tame your frizz and keep your hair hydrated throughout. For curly hair, while using a serum, instead of pulling your hair down during the application, opt for scrunching. It will leave your curls intact and more hydrated.

Comb your hair with a wooden brush to avoid irritating the scalp and to spread the natural oil evenly in the hair.

