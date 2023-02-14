It’s no secret that social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have a huge influence on the way we view trends - particularly when it comes to beauty and makeup. On social media this year, we’ve seen some of the most iconic beauty trends emerge, from Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails and brownie-glazed lips to a hack for creating salon-worthy curls.

Priya Gulati, a celebrity makeup artist, offers her expert insight into these viral makeup trends.

Glass Skin

The term ‘glass skin’ is a reference to the ideal type of skin that is so clear and translucent that it looks like glass. The trend started in Korea but has quickly spread to other countries thanks to the popularity of K-beauty. Glass skin is the new standard of beauty and everyone is trying to achieve it. To get glass skin, you need to follow a strict skincare routine that involves cleansing, toning, masking, serum, and moisturising.

Cold girl makeup trend

The look is simple to achieve and great to wear. The key is to use blush on your cheeks, nose, and forehead to emphasise the natural flush that occurs when you’re outside in a cold environment.

Graphic Eyes

Gen Zers have been breaking beauty norms and pushing the envelope when it comes to makeup. This year, graphic eyes made a big splash on social media. Gen Zers embraced makeup as a form of self-expression and weren’t afraid to experiment, creating clean, precise geometric lines with liquid eyeliners and cake pot liners for their ease of application and intense pigmentation. But it didn’t stop there; bold designs included elaborate free-handed strokes, hyper-realistic looks, as well as bright neon yellow, cherry red, and rainbow eye looks.

Tinted Lip Gloss

This viral makeup trend is taking the internet by storm! The DIY Tinted Lip Gloss hack is a super easy way to get the perfect pout, and all you need are two simple ingredients: clear lip gloss and liquid lipstick. Here’s how to do it: start by applying liquid lipstick to your lips, and then top it off with a layer of clear lip gloss. The result is a gorgeous, tinted lip gloss that will last all day long!

Now that you know these viral makeup hacks, go ahead and try them out for yourself! Let us know your thoughts on the results in the comments section below.

