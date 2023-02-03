February is a month of excitement and celebration in Delhi and Mumbai. Both cities are buzzing with a range of events, from cultural festivals to musical concerts and sporting events. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a look at some of the most exciting events happening in Delhi and Mumbai this February, so you can make the most of your time in these vibrant cities.

Delhi

Hard Rock Café

Delhi’s go to destination for music and food, Hard Rock Cafe New Delhi is proud to present live on stage the global phenomenon Edward Maya! The Romanian film composer, director, DJ & producer will set the stage on fire this Saturday night, 11th February.

Feel the music, the energy and keep your spirits up for this spectacular performance at Hard Rock Cafe New Delhi, with the city’s best burgers, American classics and the perfect cocktails on side.

Armani Exchange Launches A|X Press Play

Armani Exchange is excited to announce the second edition of A|X Press Play, India’s first one-of-a-kind experiential music festival, taking place at DLF Promenade Mall in New Delhi on February 11th and 12th, 2023. Step into a brand new avatar of A|X Press Play, featuring fresh electronic music, gesture-interactive art installations, visual projections, and more, as we cross the boundaries of a festival by combining technology and music. The event will feature an exclusive line-up of leading Indian electronic artists such as Blot!, Sickflip, Tech Panda x Kenzani, Nash, Nida, Vridian B2B Jay Pei. Including interactive installations that mimic your every movement, a surreal tunnel, an immersive music lounge, content booths, an AR/VR hub, and more. Attendees can also enjoy bites and cocktails from India’s leading brands.

Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels

With an aim to further elevate the culinary offerings by Marriott International, the seamless interface of the Club Marriott app is now being coupled with the exquisite range of culinary indulgences available on Marriott International’s signature delivery service - Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels. The integration is the perfect amalgamation of Marriott International’s best-in-class culinary experiences with the power of digital excellence.

To further highlight the benefits of the unique integration, the brand will be hosting a pop-up event at DLF Cyberhub on Feb 04, 2023 - 3 pm onwards.

Noon x Artisanal Alchemy at The Lodhi, New Delhi

The Lodhi, New Delhi presents to the Capital, a rare dining experience with Noon x Artisanal Alchemy on the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th of February 2023. The gastronomic travelogue from the foothills of the Karakoram to the heart of Delhi is a collaboration between two female chefs - Vanika Choudhary of the ingredient-driven restaurant Noon and Sequel, Mumbai, and Kunzes Angmo of Artisanal Alchemy, a Ladakh-based culinary experience and food processing brand. From wild garlic chives from Khardung at 13,000 feet, to black buckwheat, summer savoury and Moldavian dragonhead from Turtuk, sun-dried organic vegetables, wild Himalayan caraway and more, The Noon x Artisanal Alchemy dining experience at The Lodhi, New Delhi will present a feast using produce that is rarely seen in the metropolis and that which foregrounds the diversity of Indian flavours.

Dishes on the menu include traditional preparations such as Zathuk, which literally translates to “wild nettle thukpa" as well as inspired interpretations like the Black Buckwheat and Churpey Tartlet with goat cream and black garlic, apart from simple and modern craft cocktails some of which incorporate Himalayan pink salt and Kashmiri raw honey. Submerge your senses in a rare dining experience and indulge in an exquisite Ladakhi feast with Noon x Artisanal Alchemy at Perbacco, The Lodhi.

MUMBAI

DON’T try. - an immersive exhibition of hand-made collages at KMC

Join artist and photographer Shahnawaz Siddiqui for an afternoon of creativity, expression and fun as he takes you through his journey of self-discovery. A workshop that will explore his ‘late’ influences, scrapbooking and collage-making at KMC, a progressive space for culture and community nestled in the heritage building of Kitaab Mahal, Mumbai. The artwork will be exhibited at KMC from 07.02.2023 to 18.03.2023.

Karaoke at British Brewing Company, Todi Mills

Located in the buzzing party district of the city, the outpost has an expansive corner to itself. Fuel your spirits as you head on to British Brewing Company for a scintillating evening every Friday. Unleash your inner talent along with an electrifying atmosphere.

It’s bigger, better and British-er. The menu features a dedicated British Corner with classics such as Shepherd’s Pie, BBCo Famous Chicken Steak, Grilled Lamb Chops and Beer-Battered Whole Fish and Chips. It also showcases delicacies from around the world with its Korean, Thai, European, and Indian influence. Some of the highlights from the Titbits, Small Plates and the Clay Oven include the Tom Kha Thai Soup, Feta Greek Salad, Mediterranean Mezze Platter, Rattlesnake Bites, Korean Hot Exotic Veggies, Dynamite Prawns, Tandoori Cheesy Broccoli and much more. The Italian Corner, Pizza, Rice & Noodles and Bowls sections include Rigatoni Four Cheese, Spaghetti Bolognese, Chipotle Pizza, Meat Overload Pizza, Thai Chilli Basil Fried Rice, Lucknowi Dum Biryani and Paneer Makhani Meal.

