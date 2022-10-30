Get Rid of Dark Circles With Excellent Tips From Bhagyashree

Eyes are the most beautiful feature of the face, but they require plenty of attention and care. Don’t you hate it when your eye makeup is on point but the skin behind it lacks radiance and charm? If there are persistent circles beneath your eyes, they might spoil your perfect look and make you look tired. Recently, Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree shared some of her beauty secrets on her Instagram handle to treat skin concerns like dark circles and pigmentation.

Let’s have a look at what she has to say:

In the video, the actress can be seen extracting aloe vera gel from a leaf and using fibres from a banana peel for under-eye treatment. After taking both the ingredients, Bhagyashree mixed them both and applied the paste under her eyes. She suggested applying this mixture daily for around 20 minutes and then washing it away with cold water. She recommends this natural homemade skin remedy for everyone who doesn’t want to have dark circles under their eyes.

Bhagyashree shared the benefits of this homemade skin remedy. While informing her audience about how the skin around the eyes is incredibly delicate, she said the remedy could help with pigmentation. She said, “Apart from reducing dark circles and pigmentation, the rich extracts of aloe vera and banana are proven beneficial in providing your skin with the necessary moisture.

Aloe vera is rich in antioxidants like vitamins A (beta-carotene), C and E, and vitamin B12. It also helps in retaining the skin’s moisture and prevents wrinkle formation. On the other hand, bananas produce collagen, which can make your skin firm and keep your skin bouncy.

Sounds interesting? Well, then include this natural remedy in your daily skincare routine and see the remarkable results.

