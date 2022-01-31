‘Get Started’: Henry Cavill Urges Fans To Begin Their Fitness Journey

Preparing for a role is not only about learning those lines and saying them in front of the camera, it also demands the actors to undergo dramatic physical transformations to better portray their characters.

And every movie buff out there follows their favourite stars closely and dreams to achieve that perfect physique. But, staying fit and reaching those fitness goals require constant dedication and strong determination.

Take a look at Henry Cavill. He may be one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, but he is also one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in the industry. His roles in Superman and The Witcher are proof for the same. So whenever the actor shares a few of his approaches towards the workout, people new to the gym should carefully listen.

Cavill is widely known to use social media to interact with his fans and followers. He had earlier chosen Instagram as a medium to throw some light on mental health issues and this time, the topic of discussion was fitness.

The British actor recently posted a video on his Instagram account where he said that he just finished his cardio and asked the viewers if they have started their fitness journeys yet and captioned it as “Happy Sunday".

“I just wanted to check in on your fitness journeys, have you started yet, and if you’ve started, are you looking after yourself?" he said in the video.

While highlighting the importance of staying consistent in the fitness journeys with an end goal of staying physically healthy, he said, “Make sure you keep on going, get out there and do it!"

The actor further urged the audience not to be intimidated and said, “Even if it is just going to the gym and spending 20 minutes on the elliptical or a quick weight session. Get out there and get started!"

The Superman actor also mentioned that diet, sleep, and supplements are the few additional and crucial key things to be followed on a fitness journey.

