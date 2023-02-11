Get Strong And Healthy Hair With These Homemade Oils

Everyone desires to have luscious hair, but Rapunzel-like locks are difficult to achieve. In the fast-paced modern lifestyle, factors like pollution, stress, lifestyle, and food choices may result in hair problems. We stock our shelves with various kinds of beauty products for the skin and hair. However, instead of doing good, the chemicals in the hair products may wreak havoc on your hair. The easiest way to deal with this is to oil your hair at least twice a week.

Regular use of oil on your hair could be quite beneficial and a secret to healthy hair. Rejuvenation oiling fortifies the hair from the roots to the tips, improves blood flow, and encourages healthier growth and nourishment throughout. Effective hair oils significantly contribute to enhanced hair growth because your hair needs nourishment to moisturize, strengthen, and improve its texture. There is a definite need to choose a hair oil that works for your hair type and promotes healthy development. Here are some magical DIY hair growth oil recipes that can help your hair grow faster and stronger.

1. Curry Leaves And Coconut Oil

Curry leaves are a fantastic hair conditioner that can be found in every Indian kitchen. They are high in minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids, which help to build hair follicles and prevent hair loss and thinning hair. Curry leaves include beta-carotene and proteins that encourage hair growth.

Method:

Sun dry curry leaves for over two days. In 100 ml of coconut oil, boil the leaves. Turn off the heat and let it cool. After filtering, massage your hair and scalp with the hair growth oil combination.

2. Camphor Oil, Castor Oil, And Olive Oil

Camphor is a vital component of Ayurveda and is popular among grandmothers because it is an extremely beneficial factor for both skin and hair issues. Camphor strengthens hair cuticles, nourishes dry hair, and adds volume and lustre. It also strengthens the cuticles of the hair and contains antibacterial and antioxidant effects. Camphor can also be used to treat dandruff and hair loss.

Method:

Massage the roots of hair with a mixture of camphor oil, castor oil, and coconut oil to boost growth. Before using, warm up this oil to ensure that it penetrates the scalp efficiently. Peppermint Oil And Grapeseed Carrier oil

Using homemade hair oils to nurture your roots can help them grow stronger and healthier throughout this period. In this case, peppermint oil can be beneficial. This revitalizing oil, when combined with grapeseed, aids in increasing scalp blood flow and reinforcing hair follicles.

Method:

In a 1:4 ratio, blend peppermint oil and grapeseed carrier oil. Allow the mixture to remain on your hair for five minutes after applying it. After you’ve combed your hair, rinse it with a gentle shampoo.

4. Hibiscus Flower And Coconut Oil

Hibiscus blossoms are well-known for promoting hair growth, reducing hair loss, and delaying hair greying. They are high in vitamins A, C, and other nutritive minerals. When combined with coconut oil, this combination will give your hair a magnificent sheen, prevent split ends, and promote hair growth for a thicker, darker, silkier, and more springy mane.

Method:

Use cold water to thoroughly wash the hibiscus flowers you intend to use, then let them dry on a tray in the sun. Hibiscus flower petals should be carefully added to coconut oil that has been heated in a pan. The mixture should be heated for five minutes over a low flame before being removed to cool. Place the oil in a dark bottle after straining. Warm it up slightly before using and massaging it into your scalp. After an hour, rinse your hair with a mild shampoo.

Please take note of any allergies you have before trying out any of the hair oils.

