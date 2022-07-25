Getting Married? Follow These Tips if You are Planning a Monsoon Wedding

Are you planning to have a monsoon wedding? Getting married amid rains is nothing short of bliss and we bet it will be the most memorable day of your life. While a rain spell can bring charm to your special day, at the same time it can be nerve-wracking. Thus, as a bride or a groom, you must be cautious while choosing your outfit, accessories or wedding venue.

Here are some measures that you must take before your monsoon wedding:

Fabric

Monsoon means an open invitation to humidity and dampness. Choose breathable fabrics like cotton, cotton-silk blends, chanderi, georgette, pure chiffon or organza (very trendy). It will give you the comfort that you desire with little effort. For embroideries opt for resham or chikankari work, beads, pearls, stones as they don’t get spoiled easily and are monsoon-friendly. Colour

If you want to break the gloominess of the weather, opt for loud and bright colours like electric blue, fuchsia pink, burgundy, emerald green, or the classic red. If you feel unsure about these colours, you can never go wrong with pastels. Pick the pastel shade of your favourite colour and rock your outfit. Keep in mind to save your lehengas from mud-stain. Layering

Layering is for winters. But if you wish to layer, make sure your the dupatta is light-weight. Avoid a jacket blouse and instead, choose a long jacket. In case your outfit gets stained, you can remove your long jacket and still rock your lehenga with no worries. Footwear

The ground will be wet. There might be puddles. Walking around in your high heels might not be a good idea. Buy yourself juttis with low heels, or sandals, or you can sport an embellished sports shoe with your wedding attire. Make up

Wear waterproof makeup. Keep it light, so that your skin can breathe in the already humid weather. Go bold with your eye and lips or play it down, the choice is yours. But remember to seal the makeup with a setting spray. Hairstyle

Make a bun, as it will keep the hair away from your face and make you sweat less. You can also choose light hair accessories which would not weigh your hair down.

Enjoy the breezy season and rock the monsoon-bride look.

